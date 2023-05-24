English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Crompton Consumer; target of Rs 400: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Crompton Consumer has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 400 in its research report dated May 22, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 24, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on Crompton Consumer

    Crompton’s Q4FY23 print surprised positively, largely on account of a decent ECD performance in a challenging environment. ECD revenue grew by 8% YoY (Havells/Orient dipped 14/20% YoY). ECD growth was led by appliances (+43%) and pumps (+15%) while fans were flat (premium fans +24%; BLDC fans up 2.5x). While maintaining its fans' market share in the mass segment, Crompton has gained market share in premium fans (#2 in BLDC). Lighting remained weak due to subdued B2B performance. The company is focusing on fixing white spaces by taking various corrective steps like (1) higher brand investments; (2) innovation and R&D; (3) expanding GTM reach; (4) new brand architecture in pumps; and (5) dedicated sales team in lighting. Current valuation is low (ECD business is valued at <INR 140bn for EBIT of INR 8bn in FY23 vs. Havells’ implied ECD value of c.INR 200bn for EBIT of INR 4bn). If Crompton sustains a healthy trend for the ECD business, the valuation gap will narrow.


    Outlook

    We maintain our estimates and value the stock at 35x on Mar‘25E EPS to derive a TP of INR 400. Maintain BUY.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Crompton Consumer - 24 -05 - 2023 - hdfc

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Crompton Consumer #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
    first published: May 24, 2023 05:36 pm