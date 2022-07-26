English
    Buy Coforge; target of Rs 4680: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Coforge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4680 in its research report dated July 22, 2022.

    July 26, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST

    Sharekhan's research report on Coforge


    Q1FY23 revenue growth was a tad below estimates and margins too were off the mark owing to investments in talent & wage revisions. Q1FY23 saw healthy fresh order bookings, sustained large deal wins (greater than $50 million), stable attrition and logo addition. Management reiterated revenue growth outlook of at-least 20% on CC terms after factoring in all possible macro events and adjusted EBITDA margin band of 18.5-19% for FY2023. It remains confident of clocking a 100-250 bps q-o-q rise in margin in Q2FY23. Medium-term growth to be led by sustained large order intake, investment in talent, recovery in travel industry, robust growth momentum in BFS and solid execution. EBITDA margin to improve in FY2023E, primarily aided by increasing offshore revenue and pyramid rationalisation.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Coforge with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,680, given strong earnings visibility, robust order bookings and stable margin outlook.


    first published: Jul 26, 2022 02:42 pm
