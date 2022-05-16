English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |Super25 3.0- India’s Largest Online Stock Traders Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Coforge; target of Rs 4654: YES Securities

    YES Securities is bullish on Coforge has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4654 in its research report date May 13, 2022.

    Broker Research
    May 16, 2022 / 07:52 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    YES Securities' research report on Coforge


    Overall, strong performance along with sequential improvement in margin in this tough supply constrained environment. While, the performance remains broadbased, the pickup in travel and transportation vertical has been supporting growth. The demand environment remains strong and the robust deal booking offers strong revenue visibility for FY23 and it would remain among the growth leaders in tier 2 IT space. The guidance of 20% revenue growth in cc terms for FY23 remains strong. The company is expected to achieve adjusted EBITDA margin of around 19% for FY23 led by higher offshoring and improving employee pyramid.


    Outlook


    We maintain BUY Rating on the stock with revised target price of Rs 4,654/share at 30x on FY24E EPS. The stock trades at PER of 23.3x on FY24E EPS.
    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close

    Related stories



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Coforge #Recommendations #Yes Securities
    first published: May 16, 2022 07:52 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.