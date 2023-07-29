English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1279: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1279 in its research report dated July 26, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 29, 2023 / 10:03 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

    Profitability strongly beat ours and consensus estimates in Q1FY2024 by 15.7% and 15.9%, respectively, driven by continued strong growth in the US and a recovery in India, leading to an improved products mix. US business growth was driven by continued performance of key products such as gRevlimid and Lanreotide and stability in market share of Albuterol. A rise in chronic segment’s revenues aided a recovery in India business’ revenues.


    Outlook

    We revise our earnings growth estimate to 22.6% over FY23-FY25E from a 15.2% CAGR earlier, and hence upgrade the PT to Rs. 1279 (vs. before Rs. 1,030) and also upgrade the rating to Buy. Stock trades at a lower level of ~22.7x and ~19.4x its FY24 and FY25E EPS estimates vs. peers trading at ~28.2x and ~23.3x its FY24E and FY25E EPS estimates, indicating attractive valuation.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cipla - 27 -07 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cipla #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 29, 2023 10:03 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!