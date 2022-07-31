English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated July 29, 2022.

    Broker Research
    July 31, 2022 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Cipla


    Cipla reported weak results for Q1FY23 on a y-o-y basis given the high base due to Covid-led demand. however sequentially, there has been a marked improvement with the operating profit and PAT staging a double digit growth. The outlook for US business is strong backed by growth in the respiratory products and high-value launches being lined up in H2FY23 in the US markets. Cipla expects to outperform the Industry growth in the domestic markets, backed by strong growth in the acute as well as chronic therapies, new brands and likely traction in consumer business.


    Outlook


    We maintain our Buy recommendation on Cipla Limited with an unchanged PT of Rs. 1,150. While there are near-term challenges in the form of likely cost pressures, long-term growth drivers are in place.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Close

    Related stories


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Cipla - 290722 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cipla #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Jul 31, 2022 02:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.