Buy Cipla: target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Cipla

A relentless focus on growing its India business has led to a strong show by Cipla, largely led by growth in the chronics therapies and synergies from One India Strategy. Recent price hike by NPPA, effective April 2022, could help Cipla partially mitigate cost pressures. Likely market share gains in gAlbuterol and Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, and a strong product pipeline including complex products would fuel US sales growth. Overall based on the company’s cost control measures, savings from one India strategy, and expected improvement in US business, the overall margins are expected to expand 180 bps over FY22E to FY24E, albeit in the near-term elevated input costs and freight cost point at margin pressures.



We re-iterate Buy recommendation on Cipla with an unchanged PT of RS 1150.

At 12:10 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 1,010.15, down Rs 8.35, or 0.82 percent.

It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,025.40 and an intraday low of Rs 1,007.60.

It was trading with volumes of 21,083 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 149,013 shares, a decrease of -85.85 percent.

In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.31 percent or Rs 13.55 at Rs 1,018.50.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,083.15 and 52-week low Rs 806.20 on 15 March, 2022 and 05 April, 2021, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 6.74 percent below its 52-week high and 25.3 percent above its 52-week low.

Market capitalisation stands at Rs 81,500.32 crore.

