English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Cipla: target of Rs 1150: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1150 in its research report dated March 31, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 01, 2022 / 12:14 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Cipla


    A relentless focus on growing its India business has led to a strong show by Cipla, largely led by growth in the chronics therapies and synergies from One India Strategy. Recent price hike by NPPA, effective April 2022, could help Cipla partially mitigate cost pressures. Likely market share gains in gAlbuterol and Arformoterol Tartrate Inhalation Solution, and a strong product pipeline including complex products would fuel US sales growth. Overall based on the company’s cost control measures, savings from one India strategy, and expected improvement in US business, the overall margins are expected to expand 180 bps over FY22E to FY24E, albeit in the near-term elevated input costs and freight cost point at margin pressures.



    Outlook


    We re-iterate Buy recommendation on Cipla with an unchanged PT of RS 1150.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 12:10 hrs Cipla was quoting at Rs 1,010.15, down Rs 8.35, or 0.82 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,025.40 and an intraday low of Rs 1,007.60.


    It was trading with volumes of 21,083 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 149,013 shares, a decrease of -85.85 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.31 percent or Rs 13.55 at Rs 1,018.50.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,083.15 and 52-week low Rs 806.20 on 15 March, 2022 and 05 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 6.74 percent below its 52-week high and 25.3 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 81,500.32 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Cipla #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 12:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.