Buy Cipla; target of Rs 1020: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities is bullish on Cipla has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1020 in its research report dated February 01, 2021.

February 02, 2021 / 02:34 PM IST
 
 
HDFC Securities' research report on Cipla


Cipla delivered yet another solid quarter, driven by healthy growth across businesses (India, CGA, Europe, API). EBITDA margin came ahead of expectation at 24% (+647bps YoY, +46bps QoQ), aided by tight control on costs. Cipla is tracking ahead of its initial cost saving guidance of Rs4-5bn for FY21 and expects to retain part of these benefits in the coming quarters. Its US business outlook remains strong as respiratory/ niche filings add longer-term growth visibility. Cipla expects to add USD300-500mn to its US revenue base of USD500mn+ by FY25. In India, while Covid sales contribution is likely to go down materially, recovery in ex-Covid business is expected to drive double-digit growth of ~10% CAGR over the next two years.


Outlook


We expect RoCE to expand by ~550bps over FY20-23e, driven by operating leverage benefits and cost optimisation efforts. Maintain BUY. Our revised TP is Rs 1,020/sh.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Buy #Cipla #HDFC Securities #Recommendations
first published: Feb 2, 2021 02:33 pm

Budget 2021 | Tax reforms, their impact and market reactions -- All you should know about the Union Budget

