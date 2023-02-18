Buy CESC; target of Rs 95: Sharekhan

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Sharekhan's research report on CESC

Q3FY23 consolidated PAT declined by 3% y-o-y to Rs. 319 crore as a sharp fall in earnings from Haldia and continued losses at Rajasthan DF offset steady standalone PAT and strong growth from Noida/Crescent Power. Standalone PAT grew by 1% y-o-y to Rs. 186 crore (18% above our estimate) reflecting low single digit growth in power sales volumes. Dhariwal Infrastructure’s 9MFY23 revenue/PAT was up 29%/52% y-o-y to Rs. 1444 crore/Rs. 166 crore as a rise in power demand and new medium-term PPA led to continued strong PLF.



Outlook

We maintain a Buy on CESC with an unchanged PT of Rs. 95 crore, given attractive valuation of 0.9x FY24E P/BV and dividend yield of ~5-6%. Turnaround of power distribution businesses could create value.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

CESC - 18 -02 - 2023 - khan