    Buy CESC; target of Rs 95: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on CESC has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 95 in its research report dated February 17, 2023.

    February 18, 2023 / 10:26 AM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on CESC

    Q3FY23 consolidated PAT declined by 3% y-o-y to Rs. 319 crore as a sharp fall in earnings from Haldia and continued losses at Rajasthan DF offset steady standalone PAT and strong growth from Noida/Crescent Power. Standalone PAT grew by 1% y-o-y to Rs. 186 crore (18% above our estimate) reflecting low single digit growth in power sales volumes. Dhariwal Infrastructure’s 9MFY23 revenue/PAT was up 29%/52% y-o-y to Rs. 1444 crore/Rs. 166 crore as a rise in power demand and new medium-term PPA led to continued strong PLF.


    Outlook

    We maintain a Buy on CESC with an unchanged PT of Rs. 95 crore, given attractive valuation of 0.9x FY24E P/BV and dividend yield of ~5-6%. Turnaround of power distribution businesses could create value.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Feb 18, 2023 10:26 am