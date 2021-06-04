MARKET NEWS

Buy Captain Polyplast; target of Rs 56: Khambatta Securities

Khambatta Securities is bullish on Captain Polyplast has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 56 in its research report dated Jun 04, 2021.

Broker Research
June 04, 2021 / 04:18 PM IST
Khambatta Securities' research report on Captain Polyplast


Captain Polyplast Limited (CPL) is a micro-irrigation solutions provider and manufacturer/supplier of micro-irrigation systems (MIS). A key driver of the Rs 6,000 crore-worth micro-irrigation industry is favourable government policies including subsidies on MIS. The very low of penetration of MIS in India (5.5%) presents robust growth opportunities. With a projected life of 7 years for MIS, the penetrated section of the micro-irrigation market also presents opportunities driven by replacement demand.



Outlook


The CPL stock currently trades at an attractive forward P/E level of 11.7x FY23E EPS. Assigning a target multiple of 17.0x FY23E EPS, our valuation generates a price target of Rs 56, informing a BUY rating with an upside potential of 45%.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

first published: Jun 4, 2021 04:18 pm

