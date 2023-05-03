English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Can Fin Homes; target of Rs 720: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Can Fin Homes has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 720 in its research report dated April 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    May 03, 2023 / 12:56 PM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Can Fin Homes

    Can Fin Homes reported beat in earnings mainly due to lower tax rate with PAT at Rs. 166 crore up 35% y-o-y /9% q-o-q. NIMs (cal. as % of Avg. loans) remained stable q-o-q at 3.4% which was a key positive. Management guided that NIMs for FY24 is expected to around 3.5% led by further repricing of the asset book along with higher disbursement yields offsetting limited increase in cost of funds as interest rate cycle is close to its peak. Loan growth remained healthy at 18% y-o-y while disbursements grew by 8% in FY23. Company guided that there has been moderation in demand in mortgage segment. It believes that as interest rates stabilises in H1FY24, demand is expected to pick up in H2FY24.

    Outlook

    At the CMP, the stock trades at 1.9x/ 1.6x of FY2024E/ FY20215 ABV estimates. We maintain Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 720. Interest rate cycle close to its peak, is a tailwind for the company.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Can Fin Homes - 02 -05 - 2023 - khan

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Buy #Can Fin Homes #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: May 3, 2023 12:56 pm