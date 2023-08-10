English
    Buy CAMS; target of Rs 2800: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on CAMS recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2800 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on CAMS

    CAMS reported a net profit of INR757m, a growth of 17% YoY. PAT for the quarter fell 5% short of our estimates. The share of Non-MF business improved in 1QFY24 and is expected to continue increasing throughout FY24. Operating revenue reached INR2.6b, up 10.4% YoY and 4.8% QoQ, in line with our estimates. Account Aggregator, AIF/PMS RTA and Insurance Repository are likely to be the drivers for growth in the non-MF business share of revenues. With most of the contracts re-negotiated, the company does not expect any large hit in case of any further cuts in TER by the regulator for AMCs.

    Outlook

    Currently, we have a BUY rating on the stock with a target price of INR2,800 at a P/E multiple of 35x on FY25 earnings.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aug 10, 2023 02:39 pm

