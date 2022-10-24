English
    Buy Birlasoft; target of Rs 335: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Birlasoft has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 335 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 24, 2022 / 02:10 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Birlasoft


    Birlasoft posted below-than-expected reported USD revenue growth, while EBITDA margins remained in line with our estimates. Q2 saw healthy new deal TCVs of $138 million (up 23% q-o-q), but weak addition of active clients and employees. The company reiterated its double-digit revenue growth guidance and EBITDA of ~15% for FY2023. Company gave a positive outlook on BFSI but had a negative outlook on Lifesciences and Energy & Utilities. The overall situation is uncertain given the current macros, but the company is confident of achieving its guidance due to deals wins in H1FY23 and an expected decline in attrition rates for H2FY23.


    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy rating on Birlasoft with a revised price target (PT) of Rs. 335. At CMP, the stock trades at reasonable valuation of 15.7x/14.3x/12.8x FY23E/FY24E/FY25E EPS.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 24, 2022 02:10 pm
