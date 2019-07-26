App
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Biocon; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Biocon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 330 in its research report dated July 26, 2019.

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon


Revenues grew 30.4% YoY to Rs 1465.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1573.3 crore) mainly due to 96.0% YoY growth in biologics to Rs 490 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 462.5 crore). EBITDA margins improved 868 bps YoY to 29.8% (I-direct estimate: 26.4%) mainly due to strong gross margin performance (71.0% vs. 61.4% in Q1FY19). EBITDA grew 83.9% YoY to Rs 437.5 crore against I-direct estimate of Rs 415.6 crore. Adjusted net profit grew 72.2% to Rs 206.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 202.6 crore) mainly due to strong operational performance.


Outlook


Biosimilar launches in developed as well as emerging markets and Syngene’s performances remain key levers for the company. On an SoTP basis, we ascribe a target price of Rs 330/share.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 26, 2019 04:01 pm

tags #Biocon #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations

