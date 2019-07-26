Buy Biocon; target of Rs 330: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Biocon

Revenues grew 30.4% YoY to Rs 1465.9 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 1573.3 crore) mainly due to 96.0% YoY growth in biologics to Rs 490 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 462.5 crore). EBITDA margins improved 868 bps YoY to 29.8% (I-direct estimate: 26.4%) mainly due to strong gross margin performance (71.0% vs. 61.4% in Q1FY19). EBITDA grew 83.9% YoY to Rs 437.5 crore against I-direct estimate of Rs 415.6 crore. Adjusted net profit grew 72.2% to Rs 206.2 crore (I-direct estimate: Rs 202.6 crore) mainly due to strong operational performance.

Outlook

Biosimilar launches in developed as well as emerging markets and Syngene’s performances remain key levers for the company. On an SoTP basis, we ascribe a target price of Rs 330/share.

