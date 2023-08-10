English
    Buy Bharat Dynamics; target of Rs 1325: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Bharat Dynamics recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1325 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
    ICICI Securities research report on Bharat Dynamics

    Bharat Dynamics (BDL) reported loss at the EBITDA level in Q1FY24. Key points: 1) revenue was down 57% YoY as the quarter did not have certain deadline-specific orders it had last year ; 2) fixed costs remained broadly stable; 3) other income surged on the back of advances (mainly for Akash 3rd and 4th regiments); and 4) orderbook as of 30th Jun’23 was at INR 202.2bn, implying orderbook/revenue (ttm) of 9.7x. Going ahead, we expect execution to pick pace. Management mentioned that the residual execution from FY23 is likely to be done by Q2FY24-end.

    Hence, we don’t see risk to our FY24E revenue estimate of INR32bn. Maintain BUY with an unchanged target price of INR 1,325 based on the DCF methodology.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

