    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8310: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Bajaj Finance recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8310 in its research report dated October 21, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:41 PM IST
     
     
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Bajaj Finance


    PAT grew 88% YoY to ~INR27.8b (in line) in 2QFY23. This healthy operational performance was driven by robust customer additions, new loan acquisitions, and strong velocity, aided by its omnichannel strategy and the digital ecosystem. NII grew 29% YoY to INR55.4b. Other operating income grew 31% YoY, driven by a healthy improvement in fee income and higher treasury and investment income. NIM (calculated) improved by ~3bp QoQ to ~13.3%. We expect NIM to remain stable in FY23, but compress by ~30bp in FY24 due to BAF’s limited ability to pass on the increase in borrowing costs against a large fixed-rate loan book. We model in an AUM/PAT CAGR of ~27%/40% and expect BAF to deliver a RoA/RoE of 4.6%/24% in FY24. We remain watchful of the various developments in BAF’s payment offerings, improvement in velocity from digital transformation, and foray into the Credit Card business, subject to approval from the RBI.



    Outlook


    We reiterate our Buy rating with a TP of INR8,310 (premised on 7.7x FY24E BVPS).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:41 pm
