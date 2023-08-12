English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Finance; target of Rs 8252: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Bajaj Finance has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 8252 in its research report dated August 08, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 12, 2023 / 10:43 AM IST
    Buy

    Buy

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on Bajaj Finance

    Bajaj Finance Ltd (BFL) is a leading non-banking financial companies (NBFC) in India. It is engaged in lending across retail, SME and commercial customers and accepts public and corporate deposits. In Q1FY24, net interest income (NII) rose 26.5% YoY to Rs. 8,395cr. PAT increased 32.4% YoY to Rs. 3,437cr, aided by better operating leverage. The company reported its highest ever quarterly AUM growth of Rs. 22,718cr. Asset quality was strong, with GNPA/NNPA ratios at 0.87%/0.31%. Market leadership, strong distribution reach, healthy customer addition, digital transformation, robust AUM growth and strong asset quality augur well for the company’s future performance.

    Outlook

    NIM levels may moderate in the upcoming quarters due to rising cost of funds, but we firmly believe in the company’s long term growth prospects. Therefore, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 8,252 based on 6.1x FY25E BVPS.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Finance - 09 -08 - 2023 - geo

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Finance #Buy #Geojit #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 12, 2023 10:43 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!