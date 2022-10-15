English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Bajaj Auto; target of Rs 4151: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Bajaj Auto has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 4151 in its research report dated October 14, 2022.

    Broker Research
    October 15, 2022 / 06:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Sharekhan's research report on Bajaj Auto


    BAL reported better-than-expected operational performance for Q2FY2023, led by higher average sales realisations, improved US Dollar realisation and a better product mix. The management remains positive on growth prospects in domestic markets, led by new launches, recovery in three-wheeler sales and improving industry prospects, while remain concerned about exports in the near term, though expect Q3 exports to be better than Q2FY23. We expect BAL’s earnings to report a 16.3% CAGR during FY2022-FY2024E, driven by a 11.6% revenue CAGR and a 160-bps improvement in EBITDA margin from 15.9% in FY2022 to 17.8% in FY2024E.



    Outlook


    We maintain a Buy on Bajaj Auto Limited (BAL) with a revised PT of Rs. 4,151, factoring positive domestic business outlook, while building the impact of bleak export outlook in select regions. The stock trades below the historical average P/E multiple of 15.9x and EV/EBITDA multiple of 10x its FY2024E.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Bajaj Auto was quoting at Rs 3,569.00, down Rs 36.25, or 1.01 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 3,663.40 and an intraday low of Rs 3,554.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 7,633 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 25,465 shares, a decrease of -70.03 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.52 percent or Rs 18.95 at Rs 3,605.25.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 4,130.15 and 52-week low Rs 3,028.35 on 01 September, 2022 and 20 December, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 13.59 percent below its 52-week high and 17.85 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 103,275.09 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Bajaj Auto - 151022 -khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Bajaj Auto #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
    first published: Oct 15, 2022 06:06 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.