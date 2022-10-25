English
    Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1040: Sharekhan

    Sharekhan is bullish on Axis Bank has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1040 in its research report dated October 20, 2022.

    October 25, 2022 / 01:34 PM IST
     
     
    Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank


    Axis Bank reported all-round beat in terms of NII, PPoP & earnings. The bank reported a PAT of Rs. 5,330 crore (up by 70% y-o-y and 29% q-o-q) significantly above the consensus and our expectation driven by strong PPoP growth (30% y-o-y/ 31% q-o-q) and lower credit cost. NII growth was robust at 31% y-o-y / 10% q-o-q aided by strong loan growth (18% y-o-y/ 4% q-o-q) and sharp improvement in margins by 36 bps q-o-q and 57 bps y-o-y at 3.96%. Operating profits (PPoP) grew at a healthy pace by 30% y-o-y / 31% q-o-q led by strong NII growth and higher core fee income (20% y-o-y /8% q-o-q) despite higher opex growth. Opex to Avg. assets stood at 2.3% vs 2.2% q-o-q and y-o-y. Slippages were lower by 8% q-o-q (2.2% annualised vs 2.4% q-o-q) coupled with healthy recoveries along with higher write offs (12% q-o-q), asset quality saw sharp improvement with both GNPA and NNPA ratios declining by 26 bps q-o-q and 13 bps q-o-q to 2.50% and 0.51% during the quarter. Restructured book stood at 0.41% of advances vs 0.49% q-o-q. The ‘BB and below’ rated book reduced sequentially to Rs. 7,987 crore vs Rs. 8,173 crore q-o-q.


    Outlook


    The stock currently trades at 1.7x/1.5x its FY2023E and FY2024E core BV. We maintain our buy rating on the stock with revised SOTP-based price target of Rs. 1,040. We believe its valuations are reasonable and risk-reward is attractive considering improving earnings outlook going forward.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 25, 2022 01:34 pm
