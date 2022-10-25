Buy Axis Bank; target of Rs 1040: Sharekhan

Sharekhan's research report on Axis Bank
Axis Bank reported all-round beat in terms of NII, PPoP & earnings. The bank reported a PAT of Rs. 5,330 crore (up by 70% y-o-y and 29% q-o-q) significantly above the consensus and our expectation driven by strong PPoP growth (30% y-o-y/ 31% q-o-q) and lower credit cost. NII growth was robust at 31% y-o-y / 10% q-o-q aided by strong loan growth (18% y-o-y/ 4% q-o-q) and sharp improvement in margins by 36 bps q-o-q and 57 bps y-o-y at 3.96%. Operating profits (PPoP) grew at a healthy pace by 30% y-o-y / 31% q-o-q led by strong NII growth and higher core fee income (20% y-o-y /8% q-o-q) despite higher opex growth. Opex to Avg. assets stood at 2.3% vs 2.2% q-o-q and y-o-y. Slippages were lower by 8% q-o-q (2.2% annualised vs 2.4% q-o-q) coupled with healthy recoveries along with higher write offs (12% q-o-q), asset quality saw sharp improvement with both GNPA and NNPA ratios declining by 26 bps q-o-q and 13 bps q-o-q to 2.50% and 0.51% during the quarter. Restructured book stood at 0.41% of advances vs 0.49% q-o-q. The ‘BB and below’ rated book reduced sequentially to Rs. 7,987 crore vs Rs. 8,173 crore q-o-q.
Outlook
The stock currently trades at 1.7x/1.5x its FY2023E and FY2024E core BV. We maintain our buy rating on the stock with revised SOTP-based price target of Rs. 1,040. We believe its valuations are reasonable and risk-reward is attractive considering improving earnings outlook going forward.
