you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 790: HDFC Securities

HDFC Securities bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 790 in its research report dated May 13, 2020.

HDFC Securities' research report on Aurobindo Pharma


We resume coverage on Aurobindo with a Buy premised on: 1) strong execution track record exhibited by ~530bps increase in prescription share over the past 4 years in US generics; 2) steady progress on a differentiated pipeline should drive long-term earnings sustainability; 3) turnaround of Apotex business will further drive margin expansion of EU business; and 4) strong FCF generation to aid in reducing leverage. The stock has underperformed the sector over the past year by 17%. At 12x FY22e EPS, it trades at a 20% discount to its historical average and 40% discount to the sector.


Outlook


We rate Aurobindo Buy with a TP of Rs 790 on a target PER of 14x FY22e EPS, in line with its 5-year hist. avg. Risks: higher erosion in the US; delay in plant resolution (Unit I, IX, XI and VII); slower margin improvement in Apotex business and lower debt reduction.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.




First Published on May 15, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Aurobindo Pharma #Buy #HDFC Securities #Recommendations

