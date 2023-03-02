English
    Buy Aurobindo Pharma; target of Rs 554: Geojit

    Geojit is bullish on Aurobindo Pharma has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 554 in its research report dated March 02, 2023.

    March 02, 2023 / 03:42 PM IST
     
     
    Geojit's research report on Aurobindo Pharma

    Aurobindo Pharma Ltd (ARBP) is a leading pharmaceutical company that is vertically integrated with business units engaged in formulations, custom synthesis, peptides, R&D and API. ARBP’s revenue in Q3FY23 rose 6.7% YoY to Rs. 6,407cr, mainly driven by revenue from the US. Its PAT declined 13.8% YoY (+20.0% QoQ) to Rs. 491cr. EBITDA margin contracted 200bps YoY to 14.9% (+30bps QoQ), primarily due to increased R&D expenses and higher other overheads. The US market share recovery, the Penicillin-G project, and the biosimilars business’ new product launches are expected to support the company in generating strong cash flow from FY25.


    Outlook

    Hence, we reiterate our BUY rating on the stock with a revised target price of Rs. 554 based on 12x FY25E adjusted EPS.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Aurobindo Pharma - 02 -03 - 2023 - geo

    first published: Mar 2, 2023 03:42 pm