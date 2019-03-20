Buy Aurbindo Pharma; target of Rs 906: Keynotes Financial Opiniery

Keynotes Financial Opiniery's research report on Aurbindo Pharma

Founded in 1986 by Mr. P.V.Ramprasad Reddy, Mr. k. Nityaananda Reddy and a small group of highly committed professionals, Aurbindo Pharma was born of a vision. The company commenced operations in 1988-89 with a single unit manufacturing Semi-Synthetic Penicillin (SSP) at Pondicherry. Aurobindo Pharma became a public company in 1992 and listed its shares on the Indian Stock exchanges in 1995. In addition to being the market leader in Semi-Synthetic Penicillin’s, Aurobindo Pharma has a presence in key therapeutic segments such as neurosciences (CNS), cardiovascular (CVS), anti- retroviral, anti-diabetics, gastroenterology and Anti-biotics. Aurobindo Pharma has evolved into a knowledge driven company manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients and formulation products. One of the largest R & D facilities in India, Aurobindo Pharma has 5 research centres spread over 16,000 square feet. Aurobindo Pharma features among the top 2 Pharmaceutical companies in India in terms of consolidated revenues.

Outlook

On the basis of Discount Cash Flow Valuation Method, we are recommending ‘Buy’ for the stock. Since the stock offers good opportunity, we initiate a ‘BUY’ signal on the stock with 12-month price target of Rs 906/- share an upside of 30% from current levels.