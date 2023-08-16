English
    Buy Aster DM Healthcare; target of Rs 345: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Aster DM Healthcare has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 345 in its research report dated August 16, 2023.

    August 16, 2023 / 08:34 PM IST
    Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Aster DM Healthcare

    ASTER DM’s FY24E and FY25E EBIDTA stand increased by 4-5%. ASTER DM’s consolidated EBIDTA (Post IND AS) grew 33% YoY (down 23% QoQ) to Rs 3.9bn; 13% above our estimates. ASTERDM has a unique business model with presence in India and an established business with strong returns in GCC. We expect 17% EBIDTA CAGR over FY23-25E, as margin in its India business will gradually improve with brownfield expansion and new hospitals ramp-up in GCC. At current market price, the stock trades at an attractive valuation of 9x FY25E EV/EBIDTA (Pre IND AS), which is at 25-50% discount to Indian peers. Timely stake sale of GCC business will re-rate and lower gap with peers.

    Outlook

    We maintain our ‘Buy’ rating with TP of Rs. 345/share (earlier Rs 335/share) based on 18x FY25E EV/EBIDTA to India business and 8x EV/EBIDTA to GCC business.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

