you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 25, 2020 03:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Aster DM Healthcare target of Rs 155: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on Aster DM Healthcare recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 155 in its research report dated June 24, 2020.

ICICI Securities research report on Aster DM Healthcare


Aster DM Healthcare’s (Aster) Q4FY20 performance, with lower occupancy, was largely below our estimates primarily as it was impacted by COVID-19 led disruptions in last two weeks of Mar’20. Overall occupancy was down by 5% YoY to 57% in Q4FY20. Consolidated revenue grew 4.6% YoY to Rs23.0bn led by 13.6% growth in India business and 6.4% growth in GCC Hospitals. Adjusted EBITDA margin (ex-IND AS) dropped 220bps to 13.7% (I-Sec: 15.9%). The margin decline was weak operational performance in India business and GCC Clinics. The occupancy level has started improving from lows of Apr’20 and management expects normalcy Q3FY20 onwards.



Outlook


We believe the company’s approach of assetlight expansion and an improving margin trajectory (100bps over FY20-FY22E exIND AS impact) would aid positive FCF generation. Maintain BUY.





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 25, 2020 03:06 pm

tags #Aster DM Healthcare #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations

