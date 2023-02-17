English
    Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 131: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities is bullish on Ashoka Buildcon has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 131 in its research report dated February 13, 2023.

    February 17, 2023 / 01:20 PM IST
     
     
    HDFC Securities' research report on Ashoka Buildcon

    Ashoka Buildcon (ASBL) reported revenue/EBITDA/APAT of INR 15.6/1.2/0.7bn, beating/(missing) our estimates by 11.3/(8.9)/(11.5)%. With approvals pending from only a few stakeholders, all the asset monetisation deals are expected to be completed by H1FY24. On the back of strong order inflows, the FYTD23 order book (OB) stands at INR 191.5bn (~3.2x FY23E revenue). The standalone gross/net debt decreased marginally to INR 8.5/5.8bn as of Dec’22 vs. INR 8.7/6.5bn as of Sep’22. The balance equity requirement for HAM assets as of Dec’22 stands at INR 2bn, of which INR 0.4bn would be funded in Q4FY23 and INR 0.9/0.4bn in FY24/25.


    Outlook

    ASBL has guided for a capex of INR 2.5bn for the next five quarters. It also guided FY23 revenue growth of 30% YoY. We cut our estimates to factor in weaker margins and maintain BUY, with a TP of INR 131/sh (9x Dec-24E EPS rollover).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

