Buy Ashoka Buildcon; target of Rs 131: HDFC Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

HDFC Securities' research report on Ashoka Buildcon

Ashoka Buildcon (ASBL) reported revenue/EBITDA/APAT of INR 15.6/1.2/0.7bn, beating/(missing) our estimates by 11.3/(8.9)/(11.5)%. With approvals pending from only a few stakeholders, all the asset monetisation deals are expected to be completed by H1FY24. On the back of strong order inflows, the FYTD23 order book (OB) stands at INR 191.5bn (~3.2x FY23E revenue). The standalone gross/net debt decreased marginally to INR 8.5/5.8bn as of Dec’22 vs. INR 8.7/6.5bn as of Sep’22. The balance equity requirement for HAM assets as of Dec’22 stands at INR 2bn, of which INR 0.4bn would be funded in Q4FY23 and INR 0.9/0.4bn in FY24/25.



Outlook

ASBL has guided for a capex of INR 2.5bn for the next five quarters. It also guided FY23 revenue growth of 30% YoY. We cut our estimates to factor in weaker margins and maintain BUY, with a TP of INR 131/sh (9x Dec-24E EPS rollover).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Ashoka Buildcon - 14 -02 - 2023 - hdfc