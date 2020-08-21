172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|buy-ashok-leyland-target-of-rs-87-spa-securities-5735291.html?utm_campaign=cityfalcon&utm_medium=cityfalcon&utm_source=cityfalcon!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 02:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 87: SPA Securities

SPA Securities is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 87 in its research report dated August 19, 2020.

SPA Securities' report on Ashok Leyland


Ashok Leyland (AL) Standalone revenue declined 89% YoY at INR 6.5 bn. Realizations improved ~19% YoY at INR 1.7 mn led by higher spare sales. Volume declined ~90% YoY/ 85% QoQ to 3.8k units. Share of MHCV sales declined to 27% (v/s 67.5% in Q1FY20). Better gross margins at 35.9% (+580 bps YoY) were offset by higher other cost at INR 2.1 bn resulting in higher EBITDA loss at INR 3.3 bn (INR +5.4 bn in Q1FY20). Adjusted loss for the quarter came higher at INR 3.9 bn (+INR 2.4 bn in Q1FY20) led by higher interest cost at INR 768 mn. The domestic MHCV industry has been in a downturn since Nov'18, and FY20 has been the worst year in the past 20 years. M&HCV sub-segment, in particular, continued to remain subdued during last couple of months. With manufacturing and economic activity still muted in the 'unlock' phase, freight movement remains well below previous levels (fleet utilisation at ~50-55%) thereby impacting truck demand. Closure of schools and offices along with concerns around public transport are weighing on bus demand. We expect a revival by FY21 end, led by a low base, replacement demand and gradual pickup in economic activity.


Outlook


Considering bottoming out in the domestic M&HCV sales volume, we value ASHLEY's standalone business at 11x FY22 EV/EBITDA and assign INR 6/sh for HLFL stake and recommend BUY on the stock with a target of INR 87.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Aug 21, 2020 02:06 pm

tags #Ashok Leyland #Buy #Recommendations #SPA Securities

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.