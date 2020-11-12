Buy Ashok Leyland; target of Rs 100: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on Ashok Leyland has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 100 in its research report dated November 09, 2020.
Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Ashok Leyland
AL’s 2QFY21 results were operationally better as EBITDA beat at Rs804mn (PLe of Rs99mn) led by higher gross margins at 28.8% (PLe 27%). With increased inquiries from large fleet operators and financing situation improving, M&HCV segment to see gradual volume recovery from 3Q/4Q. Going in FY22 with improved economic activity and a low base, we expect M&HCV volume to see healthy recovery. The management envisages continuing cost savings in FY21 (v/s Rs5.5bn in FY20). This should partially offset negative operating leverage. We cut/upgrade FY22/23 EPS by 7.6%/4.7% respectively to factor in mix impact (higher LCVs), higher interest cost and RM inflation.
Outlook
We maintain BUY with price target of Rs100 (v/s Rs95 at FY23 12x EV/EBITDA and Rs16 to NBFC, unchanged). Current valuations at 14.8x/12.3x FY22/23 EV/EBITDA reflect early recovery cycle and do not fully capture AL’s de-risking strategy of reducing M&HCV dependence.
For all recommendations report, click here
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.