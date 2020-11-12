Buy Ashok Leyland: target of Rs 100: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Ashok Leyland

Ashok Leyland (ALL) reported a healthy operational performance in Q2FY21. Revenues came in at Rs 2,837 crore, down 28% YoY, courtesy higher than anticipated ASPs (Rs 14.6 lakh/unit). Total CV sales volumes in Q2FY21 were at ~19,444 units (down ~33% YoY). EBITDA came in at Rs 80.4 crore with corresponding EBITDA margins at 2.8%. Savings were realised under all cost heads. Consequent loss at the PAT level was limited to Rs 147 crore.

Outlook

Hence, we maintain BUY on ALL, valuing it at Rs 100 (SOTP; 10x FY23E CV segment EV/EBITDA, 1.5x P/B for investments). Key upside risk to our estimates is mandatory and affirmative scrappage policy by the central government.

