    Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 5450: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal is bullish on Apollo Hospitals recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 5450 in its research report dated May 31, 2023.

    June 02, 2023 / 03:33 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Hospitals

    Apollo Hospitals and Enterprises (APHS) delivered a lower-than-expected 4QFY23 performance, dragged down by higher spending on Apollo 24/7 and additional establishment costs for the pharmacy business. The healthcare services business posted healthy revenue/EBITDA growth of 13%/18% YoY to INR87b/INR21b in FY23. We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 7% each to factor in higher opex for the pharmacy business, a gradual uptick in occupancy, and higher spending on the diagnostic business.


    Outlook

    We value APHS on the SoTP basis (22x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for healthcare services, 12x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for backend pharmacy, 25x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for AHLL, 20x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for front end pharmacy and 2x 12M forward EV/sales for Apollo 24/7) to arrive at a TP of INR5,450.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

