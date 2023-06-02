Buy Apollo Hospitals; target of Rs 5450: Motilal Oswal

Buy

Motilal Oswal's research report on Apollo Hospitals

Apollo Hospitals and Enterprises (APHS) delivered a lower-than-expected 4QFY23 performance, dragged down by higher spending on Apollo 24/7 and additional establishment costs for the pharmacy business. The healthcare services business posted healthy revenue/EBITDA growth of 13%/18% YoY to INR87b/INR21b in FY23. We cut our FY24/FY25 EPS estimates by 7% each to factor in higher opex for the pharmacy business, a gradual uptick in occupancy, and higher spending on the diagnostic business.



Outlook

We value APHS on the SoTP basis (22x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for healthcare services, 12x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for backend pharmacy, 25x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for AHLL, 20x 12M forward EV/EBITDA for front end pharmacy and 2x 12M forward EV/sales for Apollo 24/7) to arrive at a TP of INR5,450.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Apollo Hospitals - 01 -06 - 2023 - moti