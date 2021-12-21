MARKET NEWS

English
Buy APL Apollo Tubes: target of Rs 1180: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities is bullish on APL Apollo Tubes recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1180 in its research report dated December 20, 2021.

December 21, 2021 / 03:31 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Securities research report on APL Apollo Tubes


We visited APL Apollo Tubes’ (APL) Murbad, Maharashtra facility and met with multiple APL distributors. Murbad was Lloyds steel plant, which APL acquired in CY10 for a cash consideration of Rs400mn with a capacity of 90,000te (Link). The same has been ramped up to 0.35mtpa over past seven years, with the introduction of direct forming technology (DFT) and cold rolling and Galva (GP/GI) capacity. We witnessed, firsthand, the increased capacity turns that DFT allows (~8 hours of conventional rolling time to ~1hr of DFT rolling, including HR slitting). Distributors re-iterated the well-known reasons behind APL gaining ~ 50% share in the structural tubes market in India i.e. , i) highest number of SKUs, with fastest turnaround and ii) distribution in pipes evolving to cash and carry through upfront discounting helping APL’s working capital. Maintain BUY.



Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs1,180/share. This is based on 25x FY24E P/E (unchanged). The stock has seen a massive rerating in the past 18 months on the back of Tricoat acquisition, repayment of debt and steady growth.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #APL Apollo Tubes #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
first published: Dec 21, 2021 03:31 pm

