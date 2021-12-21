Buy APL Apollo Tubes: target of Rs 1180: ICICI Securities

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Securities research report on APL Apollo Tubes

We visited APL Apollo Tubes’ (APL) Murbad, Maharashtra facility and met with multiple APL distributors. Murbad was Lloyds steel plant, which APL acquired in CY10 for a cash consideration of Rs400mn with a capacity of 90,000te (Link). The same has been ramped up to 0.35mtpa over past seven years, with the introduction of direct forming technology (DFT) and cold rolling and Galva (GP/GI) capacity. We witnessed, firsthand, the increased capacity turns that DFT allows (~8 hours of conventional rolling time to ~1hr of DFT rolling, including HR slitting). Distributors re-iterated the well-known reasons behind APL gaining ~ 50% share in the structural tubes market in India i.e. , i) highest number of SKUs, with fastest turnaround and ii) distribution in pipes evolving to cash and carry through upfront discounting helping APL’s working capital. Maintain BUY.

Outlook

We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs1,180/share. This is based on 25x FY24E P/E (unchanged). The stock has seen a massive rerating in the past 18 months on the back of Tricoat acquisition, repayment of debt and steady growth.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More