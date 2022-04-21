English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Buy Angel One: target of Rs 2230: ICICI Securities

    ICICI Securities is bullish on Angel One recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2230 in its research report dated April 21, 2022.

    Broker Research
    April 21, 2022 / 01:23 PM IST
    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

    The research firm ICICI Securities believes earnings of apparel brands and retail companies under their coverage may surprise positively from Q3FY22E as the likely demand recovery may result in better than expected margin performance. Some of the costs savings achieved during pandemic may sustain and coupled with high operating leverage may lead to higher than pre-covid margins from Q3FY22E.  Stocks like Trent, V-Mart and Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail are the preferred picks backed by their strong and consistent track record of execution.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Securities research report on Angel One


    Angel One (Angel) successfully maintained its business momentum in Q4FY22 with 101%/24% YoY/QoQ PAT growth. We estimate PAT CAGR of 15% over FY22- FY24E and value the stock at 22x FY24E EPS of Rs101 (earlier: FY23E EPS of Rs86.5).



    Outlook


    Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs2,230 (earlier: Rs1,900).


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 13:21 hrs Angel One was quoting at Rs 1,723.55, up Rs 98.50, or 6.06 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 1,792.95 and an intraday low of Rs 1,702.00.


    It was trading with volumes of 181,693 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 62,434 shares, an increase of 191.02 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 4.64 percent or Rs 79.05 at Rs 1,625.05.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,782.15 and 52-week low Rs 338.65 on 11 April, 2022 and 22 April, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 3.29 percent below its 52-week high and 408.95 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 14,293.52 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Angel One #Buy #ICICI Securities #Recommendations
    first published: Apr 21, 2022 01:23 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.