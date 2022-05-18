English
    Bharti Airtel after Q4 Results | What should investors do with the stock: Buy, sell or hold?

    Consolidated revenues rose 22 percent on-year to Rs 31,500 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 25,747 crore registered in the year-ago quarter.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 09:22 AM IST
    Bharti Airtel share price rose 2 percent in early trade on May 18, a day after the company announced its March quarter earnings.

    Bharti Airtel, on May 17, reported a 165 percent growth in consolidated net profit of Rs 2,008 crore for the fourth quarter of FY2021-22 as against Rs 759 crore recorded a year ago, partially aided by a higher exceptional item of Rs 906 crore.

    On a sequential basis, the profit has inched up 142 percent from Rs 830 crore earned during the October–December period.

    Consolidated revenues rose 22 percent on-year to Rs 31,500 crore as compared to a revenue of Rs 25,747 crore registered in the year-ago quarter.

    On a sequential basis, the revenue is higher 5.5 percent from the revenue of Rs 29,867 crore recorded in the previous quarter.

    Here is what brokerages have to say about stock and the company post March quarter earnings:

    Jefferies

    Research firm Jefferies has kept the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 880 per share as company delivered strong growth in Q4 on back of tariff hikes.

    The subscriber mix continued to improve led by its network investments.

    The homes and enterprise segments surprised positively, while DTH and Africa business were disappointed.

    FCF generation is strong and leverage at 2.5x is comfortable. The lower EBITDA estimates by 1-2 percent on higher diesel prices and expect company to deliver 20 percent EBITDA CAGR over FY22-25, reported CNBC-TV18.

    Nomura

    Brokerage house Nomura has maintained buy rating on the stock with a target at Rs 855 per share as the Q4 was in-line as better show from India wireless and homes offsets weaker Africa.

    In India wireless business, the higher ARPU and net adds drives further market share gains, reported CNBC-TV18.

    At 9:17pm, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 724.20, up Rs 16.65, or 2.35 percent on the BSE.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Buzzing Stocks
    first published: May 18, 2022 09:22 am
