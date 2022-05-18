Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 16,300; RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys positive contributors

JUST IN | Axis Bank hiked MCLR across tenures by 35 bps, reported CNBC-TV18.
JUST IN | Axis Bank hiked MCLR across tenures by 35 bps, reported CNBC-TV18.
Aptech enters into alliance with HCL Technologies
MEP Infrastructure signs contract agreement with NHAI
Ashoka Buildcon arm gets order worth Rs 1,080 crore
Nifty Metal index fell 0.5 percent dragged by the NALCO, Jindal Steel, SAIL India
Indices open higher with Nifty above 16300
Benchmark indices are expected to open on a flat to negative note: Mohit Nigam
Indian markets are likely to open on a flat to negative note: ICICI Direct
Indian rupee opens flat at 77.56 per dollar
Markets may begin the session on a cautious note amid weakness in SGX Nifty: Prashanth Tapse
3 stocks remains under the F&O ban for May 18
Walmart Q1 profit dragged down as inflation takes a bite
Oil prices climb on hopes of China demand recovery
DLF Q4 profit declines 15.1% to Rs 405.33 crore
IOC posts highest revenue by any Indian company, record profit in FY22
Ethos raises Rs 141.68 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO
BofA revises Nifty target to 16,000 from 17,000, cites faster rate-hike risks
Japan's Q1 GDP shrinks as Ukraine, cost of living cloud outlook
Motilal Oswal Financial Services announces buyback of shares
Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation: Jerome Powell
Govt weighs selling part of BPCL instead of full stake: Report
Asian markets trade mixed with Hang Seng down 0.7%, Nikkei, Straits Times up 0.5% each
Wall Street ends sharply higher, fueled by Apple
SGX Nifty indicates a flat to negative opening for the Indian indices
Bharti Airtel Q4 net profit jumps more than 2x to Rs 2,008 crore; revenue grows 22% YoY
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|54,671.45
|352.98
|+0.65%
|Nifty 50
|16,367.05
|107.75
|+0.66%
|Nifty Bank
|34,585.75
|283.85
|+0.83%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Axis Bank
|667.85
|12.90
|+1.97%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Power Grid Corp
|234.75
|-3.90
|-1.63%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|30641.00
|422.30
|+1.40%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5720.95
|-6.50
|-0.11%
JUST IN | Axis Bank hiked MCLR across tenures by 35 bps, reported CNBC-TV18.
Aptech has entered into an alliance for India territory with HCL Technologies (HCL), to support programs for IT aspirants to become job ready.
The program, named Aptech IT Careers Powered by HCL Technologies, will leverage the HCL Edtech platform to provide content, labs and capstone in engineering, digital technologies, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science, as per the press release.
MEP Infrastructure Developers' step-down subsidiary viz. Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited (BTRPL) has signed the contract agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of collection of user fee at DHILWAN FEE PLAZA at Jalandar- Amritsar Section of NH-1 in the State of Punjab.
The NHAI has issued a work order dated 17th May, 2022 and as per the said Work Order, the commercial operation has commenced from today i.e. 18th May, 2022 at 08.00:00 hrs and the period of the said Contract is starting from 18th May, 2022 (08.00:00 hrs) to 18th August, 2022 (07.59:59 hrs) i.e. 3 (three) months or till the new agency is in place whichever is earlier.This is for your information and records.
Will fund manager who told investors fund would do well whether markets went up or down, end up in prison? pic.twitter.com/EongdzoH6y— Samir Arora (@Iamsamirarora) May 18, 2022
Ashoka Buildcon informs that Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road Private Limited (SPY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India ("NHAI") on May 17, 2022, for the Project viz. "Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highways from KM162.500 to KM 203.100 Baswantpur to Singnodi section of NH-150C (Package IV of
Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana.
The SPV has been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the ompany for the execution of this Project as per requirement of concession agreement.
The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,079 crore.
Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors
As the dollar index fell after a good retail sales data from US, there was some positivity all over as risk on sentiments took over from risk aversion pertaining in the last seven days.
Rupee to identify at 77.55 unchanged as Asian currencies still lower against the dollar despite European currencies gaining particularly the Euro and GBP. Range for the day 77.30 to 77.80.
Dips near to 77.30 need to be bought by importers while exporters may sell above 77.60 to 77.70 levels.
Results Today:
Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on May 18 with Nifty above 16300.
At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 230.63 points or 0.42% at 54549.10, and the Nifty was up 66.30 points or 0.41% at 16325.60. About 1487 shares have advanced, 342 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.
Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, NTPC and Tata Steel.