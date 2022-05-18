Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 16,300; RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys positive contributors

May 18, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

MEP Infrastructure signs contract agreement with NHAI

MEP Infrastructure Developers' step-down subsidiary viz. Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited (BTRPL) has signed the contract agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of collection of user fee at DHILWAN FEE PLAZA at Jalandar- Amritsar Section of NH-1 in the State of Punjab.

The NHAI has issued a work order dated 17th May, 2022 and as per the said Work Order, the commercial operation has commenced from today i.e. 18th May, 2022 at 08.00:00 hrs and the period of the said Contract is starting from 18th May, 2022 (08.00:00 hrs) to 18th August, 2022 (07.59:59 hrs) i.e. 3 (three) months or till the new agency is in place whichever is earlier.This is for your information and records.