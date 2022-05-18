English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
    Live now
    auto refresh
    May 18, 2022 / 10:03 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade higher, Nifty above 16,300; RIL, HDFC Bank, Infosys positive contributors

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Among sectors, IT, Power, Realty and Pharma indices up 1 percent each. BSE midcap and smallcap indices also up 1 percent each.

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex54,671.45352.98 +0.65%
      Nifty 5016,367.05107.75 +0.66%
      Nifty Bank34,585.75283.85 +0.83%
      Nifty 50 16,367.05 107.75 (0.66%)
      Wed, May 18, 2022
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      Axis Bank667.8512.90 +1.97%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Power Grid Corp234.75-3.90 -1.63%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT30641.00422.30 +1.40%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5720.95-6.50 -0.11%


    • May 18, 2022 / 10:02 AM IST

      JUST IN | Axis Bank hiked MCLR across tenures by 35 bps, reported CNBC-TV18.

    • May 18, 2022 / 09:59 AM IST

      Aptech enters into alliance with HCL Technologies

      Aptech has entered into an alliance for India territory with HCL Technologies (HCL), to support programs for IT aspirants to become job ready. 

      The program, named Aptech IT Careers Powered by HCL Technologies, will leverage the HCL Edtech platform to provide content, labs and capstone in engineering, digital technologies, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science, as per the press release.

      Aptech enters into alliance with HCL Technologies Aptech has entered into an alliance for India territory with HCL Technologies (HCL), to support programs for IT aspirants to become job ready.  The program, named Aptech IT Careers Powered by HCL Technologies, will leverage the HCL Edtech platform to provide content, labs and capstone in engineering, digital technologies, cloud, cybersecurity, and data science, as per the press release.
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 18, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST

      MEP Infrastructure signs contract agreement with NHAI

      MEP Infrastructure Developers' step-down subsidiary viz. Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited (BTRPL) has signed the contract agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of collection of user fee at DHILWAN FEE PLAZA at Jalandar- Amritsar Section of NH-1 in the State of Punjab. 

      The NHAI has issued a work order dated 17th May, 2022 and as per the said Work Order, the commercial operation has commenced from today i.e. 18th May, 2022 at 08.00:00 hrs and the period of the said Contract is starting from 18th May, 2022 (08.00:00 hrs) to 18th August, 2022 (07.59:59 hrs) i.e. 3 (three) months or till the new agency is in place whichever is earlier.This is for your information and records.

      MEP Infrastructure signs contract agreement with NHAI MEP Infrastructure Developers' step-down subsidiary viz. Bhalaji Toll Road Private Limited (BTRPL) has signed the contract agreement with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the project of collection of user fee at DHILWAN FEE PLAZA at Jalandar- Amritsar Section of NH-1 in the State of Punjab.  The NHAI has issued a work order dated 17th May, 2022 and as per the said Work Order, the commercial operation has commenced from today i.e. 18th May, 2022 at 08.00:00 hrs and the period of the said Contract is starting from 18th May, 2022 (08.00:00 hrs) to 18th August, 2022 (07.59:59 hrs) i.e. 3 (three) months or till the new agency is in place whichever is earlier.This is for your information and records.
    • May 18, 2022 / 09:46 AM IST
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 18, 2022 / 09:43 AM IST

      Ashoka Buildcon arm gets order worth Rs 1,080 crore

      Ashoka Buildcon informs that Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road Private Limited (SPY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India ("NHAI") on May 17, 2022, for the Project viz. "Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highways from KM162.500 to KM 203.100 Baswantpur to Singnodi section of NH-150C (Package IV of
      Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana.

      The SPV has been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the ompany for the execution of this Project as per requirement of concession agreement.

      The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,079 crore.

      Ashoka Buildcon arm gets order worth Rs 1,080 crore Ashoka Buildcon informs that Ashoka Baswantpur Singnodi Road Private Limited (SPY), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has executed a Concession Agreement with National Highways Authority of India ("NHAI") on May 17, 2022, for the Project viz. "Development of 6 lane Access Controlled Greenfield Highways from KM162.500 to KM 203.100 Baswantpur to Singnodi section of NH-150C (Package IV of Akkalkot-KNT/TS Border) on Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM) under Bharatmala Pariyojana. The SPV has been incorporated as wholly owned subsidiary of the ompany for the execution of this Project as per requirement of concession agreement. The accepted bid project cost is Rs 1,079 crore.
    • May 18, 2022 / 09:40 AM IST

      Nifty Metal index fell 0.5 percent dragged by the NALCO, Jindal Steel, SAIL India

      Nifty Metal index fell 0.5 percent dragged by the NALCO, Jindal Steel, SAIL India
    • May 18, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

      Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors 

      As the dollar index fell after a good retail sales data from US, there was some positivity all over as risk on sentiments took over from risk aversion pertaining in the last seven days. 

      Rupee to identify at 77.55 unchanged as Asian currencies still lower against the dollar despite European currencies gaining particularly the Euro and GBP. Range for the day 77.30 to 77.80.

      Dips near to 77.30 need to be bought by importers while exporters may sell above 77.60 to 77.70 levels.

    • May 18, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

      Results Today:

      Results Today:
    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • May 18, 2022 / 09:19 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:
    • May 18, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens: Indian indices opened higher on May 18 with Nifty above 16300.

      At 09:16 IST, the Sensex was up 230.63 points or 0.42% at 54549.10, and the Nifty was up 66.30 points or 0.41% at 16325.60. About 1487 shares have advanced, 342 shares declined, and 68 shares are unchanged.

      Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Tech Mahindra, Infosys and UPL were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were ONGC, JSW Steel, Power Grid Corp, NTPC and Tata Steel.

    Load more

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.