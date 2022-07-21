English
    Accumulate Wipro; target of Rs 471: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Wipro with a target price of Rs 471 in its research report dated July 21, 2022.

    July 21, 2022 / 07:41 PM IST
     
     
    KR Choksey's research report on Wipro


    Wipro Ltd (WPRO) Q1FY23 performance was lower than our estimate. Dollar Revenue was marginally up 0.5% QoQ in CC term to USD 2,736mn (KRChoksey est. USD 2,769Mn). Rupee revenue grew by 3.2%QoQ to INR 215,286Mn (KRChoksey est. INR 213,752Mn). Reported operating margin was down to 14.3% QoQ as the several initiatives were taken by the company to turn around the operations. Company reported a net profit of INR 25,636Mn with margin of 11.9%. Operational efficiencies (several levers such as utilization, fresher intake, pricing, sub-contracting, attrition & employee pyramid) in the next quarter will offset the impact of wage hikes but remains a higher chance of margin dilution due to Rizing integration. Increase in employee costs (including Products & ISRE business), rising procurement cost of hardware/software, increase in doubtful debt provisioning, higher travel/marketing expenses and increase in facility expenses are likely to keep margins under check in the near term. Our target price of INR 471 is based on 18x Mar-24E EPS with EPS CAGR of ~10.2% over FY22-24E.


    Outlook


    Hence we are assigning a P/E multiple of 18.5x to the FY24 estimated EPS of INR ~26.2 to arrive at a target price of INR 471 (Earlier Target price INR 602) per share, an upside of 14.1% over the CMP. Accordingly, we reduce our view to “ACCUMULATE” rating for the stock.


    At 17:30 Wipro was quoting at Rs 414.10, up Rs 1.90, or 0.46 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 417.50 and an intraday low of Rs 402.40.


    It was trading with volumes of 1,439,574 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 609,762 shares, an increase of 136.09 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed up 1.63 percent or Rs 6.60 at Rs 412.20.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 739.80 and 52-week low Rs 391.00 on 14 October, 2021 and 15 July, 2022, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 44.03 percent below its 52-week high and 5.91 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 227,025.12 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Jul 21, 2022 07:41 pm
