Accumulate Tech Mahindra; target of Rs 1207: KR Choksey

Accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

KR Choksey's research report on Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra Ltd revenue for Q1FY24 stood at INR 1,31,590 mn, registering a growth of 3.55% on a YoY basis from INR 1,27,079 mn and on a sequential basis it declined by 4.08% from INR 1,37,182 mn. The EBIT for Q1FY24 stood at INR 8,914 mn, which showed a decline of 36.48% on a YoY basis from INR 14,034 mn and on a QoQ basis it declined by 32.36% from INR 13,178 mn. The operating margin for the quarter came at 6.77%, which shown a decline of 284 bps on a sequential basis and 427 bps on a YoY basis. PAT for Q1FY24 stood at INR 7,036 mn, which showed a decline of 38.81% on a YoY basis from INR 11,475m mn and on a sequential basis it declined by 38.03% from INR 11,250 mn. The PAT margin for the quarter stood at 5.35%, which declined by 285 bps on a sequential basis and 368 bps on a YoY basis. The EPS for the quarter stood at INR 7.82 as against INR 12.62 sequentially and INR 12.78 in a YoY basis.

Outlook

Tech Mahindra is currently trading at a valuation with a P/E multiple of 17.7x/13.0x on FY24E/FY25E earnings. The story is premised on pipeline commentary, improved services portfolio (design, engineering and consulting) & acquisition synergies, and 5G-related spending and reduction in the attrition rate and hence we are assigning a P/E multiple of 14x to the FY25E estimated EPS of INR 86.2 to arrive at a target price of INR 1,207, with an upside of around 7.7%. Accordingly, we kept our rating to a “Accumulate” for the stock.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Tech Mahindra - 28 -07 - 2023 - kr