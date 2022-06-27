English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate Sobha; target of Rs 594: Hem Securities

    Hem Securities recommended accumulate rating on Sobha with a target price of Rs 594 in its research report dated June 26, 2022.

    Broker Research
    June 27, 2022 / 06:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Hem Securities report on Sobha


    The company improved its net debt to equity ratio from 1.3x in FY21 to 0.9x in FY22. ROCE of the company improved to 27.7% in FY22 from 12.3% in FY21. Consolidated EBITDA stood at Rs.204 cr grew by 36% YoY with margin of 28% (increased by 1% YoY). Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs.731 cr, up 32.15% YoY. Organization anticipates sales momentum to sustain (volume and value during FY23 likely to be flat, low double digit on YoY basis) with improving demand for ready inventories, and newer launches. Board expects revenue in the manufacturing unit to improve to ~Rs.400 crore (at pre-Covid level) during FY23. However, as raw material cost is increasing which will put higher pressure on margins and due to which company is expecting that contractual business unit is likely to witness moderation in FY23.


    Outlook


    We initiate BUY rating on stock and value the stock at 21x FY24 earnings to arrive at the target of Rs.594.


    More Info

    Close

    Related stories


    At 17:30 Sobha was quoting at Rs 534.00, down Rs 1.15, or 0.21 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 546.00 and an intraday low of Rs 530.80.


    It was trading with volumes of 4,776 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 21,240 shares, a decrease of -77.51 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 0.48 percent or Rs 2.60 at Rs 535.15.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 1,045.00 and 52-week low Rs 456.00 on 19 January, 2022 and 28 June, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 48.93 percent below its 52-week high and 17.04 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 5,064.77 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #Hem Securities #Recommendations #Sobha
    first published: Jun 27, 2022 06:02 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.