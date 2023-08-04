English
    Accumulate Laxmi Organic Industries; target of Rs 302: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Laxmi Organic Industries with a target price of Rs 302 in its research report dated August 01 2023.

    August 04, 2023 / 10:47 AM IST
    KR Choksey's research report on Laxmi Organic Industries

    Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd (LOIL) reported a flattish revenue of INR 7,336 Mn (-3% YoY/+0.1% QoQ). The revenue sluggishness was due to overall macroeconomic headwinds with inventory destocking and inflationary environment in Europe. EBITDA for the quarter is reported at INR 773 Mn (-23% YoY/+27.4% QoQ). EBITDA margin stood at 10.5% (-273 bps YoY,226 bps QoQ). For the quarter, the net profit declined by -40.5% YoY and increased 57.9% QoQ to INR 383 mn, Net profit margin reported at 5.2% ( -329 bps YoY, 191 bps QoQ). EPS stood at INR 1.44 in Q1FY24 compared to INR 2.44 in Q1FY23 and INR 0.92 in Q4FY23.

    Outlook

    We revise our target price at INR 302 by assigning a PE multiple of 22.0x to FY25E EPS (previous TP: INR 343) and revising our recommendation from ‘BUY’ to ‘ACCUMULATE’ (upside 11.8%).

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Accumulate #KR Choksey #Laxmi Organic Industries #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 4, 2023 10:47 am

