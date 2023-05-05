Accumulate KEC International; target of Rs 559: Prabhudas Lilladher

accumulate

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on KEC International

We revise our FY24/25E EPS estimates by -26%/+6.3% after factoring in 1) short term impact on margins from execution of legacy projects, 2) healthy growth prospects (strong order book of ~Rs305bn and healthy order prospects) and 3) improving profitability (refinancing $50mn SAE debt to reduce interest and improving SAE operations). KEC International (KEC) reported mixed quarterly performance, with strong revenue growth (up 29% YoY), while EBITDA contracted 76bps YoY to 5.1%, impacted from execution of few legacy TBCB projects. EBITDA margin is likely to improve ~100bps in H1FY24 with improvement in SAE performance and execution of new orders. NWC stood at 118 days as on FY23 and targets further reduction by 8-10 days in FY24 with better collection from railways. Management guided revenue growth of 15% for FY24E with 7% margins and order inflows of Rs250bn. We remain positive on KEC for long term given its 1) strong OB, 2) healthy execution momentum, 3) strong T&D outlook and 4) revenue visibility from non-T&D segments like Civil, Railways, Oil & Gas etc. The stock is trading at PE of 24.6x/12x FY24/25E.

Outlook

Maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating with TP of Rs559 (Rs505 earlier) valuing it at PE of 13x FY25E EPS (vs 12.5x earlier).

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

KEC International - 04 -05 - 2023 - prabhu