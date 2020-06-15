App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 01:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Jamna Auto Industries; target of Rs 35: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Jamna Auto Industries with a target price of Rs 35 in its research report dated June 12, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Jamna Auto Industries


Jamna Auto’s Q4FY20 numbers beat our estimates. Net Revenue was Rs 2.37bn (-57% YoY), due to the slowdown in the CV segment and the Covid-19 lockdown. However, operating margin sharply rose sequentially (+247bps QoQ) to 11.8% due to fall in RM prices and better product mix (high replacement volume). JMNA has resumed operations at all its eight manufacturing locations from May 2020. The company has incurred a capex of Rs 1bn in FY20 and has deferred any further capacity expansion plan to control leverage. The net debt in FY20 was Rs 1,521mn (vs Rs-198mn in FY19 and net DE ratio of 0.3 (vs 0 in FY19) at a comfortable level. We expect short-term demand for parabolic and lift axles to remain under pressure, due to the sharp fall in CV sales. However, revenue contribution from the aftermarket business is likely to help to protect margins. The company is primarily focusing on optimizing costs to protect margins.



Outlook


We forecast that the revenue/EBITDA will grow at 27/41% CAGR over FY21-23E, as we expect growth in the CV segment to revive after an uptick in economic activity. We recommend to Accumulate, with a TP of Rs 35 (17x Sept 22E EPS).




For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



First Published on Jun 15, 2020 01:00 pm

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

PM Modi to speak with chief ministers on June 16, 17 on COVID-19

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

