App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Hero MotoCorp; target of Rs 3066: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on Hero MotoCorp with a target price of Rs 3066 in its research report dated February 01, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on Hero MotoCorp


HMCL numbers were marginally below estimates due to input cost pressure and increase in marketing expenditure due to the festive season. HMCL did not resort to price cuttings to push volumes and hence underperformance on volume front as compared to industry. With industry also looking to go back to pricing sanity, we expect HMCL volumes to improve from the current levels. With 2 products – 1 in scooter and 1 in motorcycle, launch in FY20, HMCL is well geared up in all product categories. HMCL management believes that volumes should improve from Q1FY20 and some early signs are visible during January 2019. HMCL stock price has been beaten down due to industry level issues as well as margin underperformance.


Outlook


We believe that stock is undervalued and considering that industry volume should improve along with margins, we maintain Accumulate. We rollover valuations to FY21E with a target of ` 3,066.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 03:11 pm

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #Hero Motocorp #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.