App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019
Days hours minutes

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 30, 2019 08:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate HDFC Bank; target of Rs 2450 : Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on HDFC Bank with a target price of Rs 2450 in its research report dated January 21, 2019.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on HDFC Bank


HDFC bank reported a steady profit growth of 20% YoY aided by a NII growth of 22% YoY on stable NIMs, a robust core fees (27% YoY) coupled with the support of investment gains and improving costs (C/I lower by ~200 bps). The only variation was the higher credit costs at 19 bps of assets, of which 3 bps is contingency provisions on the agricultural portfolio in anticipation of likely political stress. The asset quality worsened, with GNPA increasing 5 bps to 1.38%. Fresh slippages were 0.34% of total assets at ` 400bn, higher by 22% sequentially.


Outlook


We maintain our estimates, on rollover. We have factored an advance and PAT CAGR of 25% and 20% over FY19-20E and improving RoA at 1.9% Valuing the bank at 3.3x FY21E P/ABV, Accumulate.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Jan 30, 2019 08:32 am

tags #Buy #Dolat Capital #HDFC Bank #Recommendations

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.