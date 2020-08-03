172@29@17@138!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-essel-propack-target-of-rs-230-cd-equisearch-5633901.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Aug 03, 2020 04:09 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Essel Propack; target of Rs 230: CD Equisearch

CD Equisearch recommended accumulate rating on Essel Propack with a target price of Rs 230 in its research report dated July 31, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CD Equisearch's research report on Essel Propack


The global packaging market size during the COVID-19 pandemic is projected to grow from USD 909.2 billion in 2019 to USD 1,012.6 billion by 2021 according to a report published by Global News Wire in May. During the COVID-19 pandemic, states and local municipalities are practicing extreme caution to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. Healthcare and pharmaceutical products are required on a large scale amidst this pandemic to fulfill the increasing global demand. APAC is projected to be the largest market during the forecast period fueled by the easy availability of packaging raw materials and the presence of manufacturing facilities of most of the packaging companies.


Outlook


Weighing odds, we assign ‘accumulate’ rating on the stock with the revised target price of Rs 230 (previous target Rs 156) based on 26x FY22e EPS of Rs 8.85 over a period of 9-12 months.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read MoreRead More
First Published on Aug 3, 2020 03:57 pm

tags #Accumulate #CD Equisearch #Essel Propack #Recommendations

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.