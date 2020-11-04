172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|accumulate-dr-reddys-laboratories-target-of-rs-5418-kr-choksey-6066091.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 08:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dr. Reddy’s laboratories; target of Rs 5418 KR Choksey

KR Choksey recommended accumulate rating on Dr. Reddy’s laboratories with a target price of Rs 5418 in its research report dated October 30, 2020.

KR Choksey's research report on Dr. Reddy’s laboratories


Dr. Reddy’s laboratories reported Revenue growth of 2.0% YoY (up 10.9% QoQ) to INR 49,109 mn in Q2FY21. EBITDA declined 13.1% YoY (up 10.1% QoQ) to INR 12,342 mn while EBITDA margin contracted by 437 bps YoY to 25.1% in Q2FY21 (from 29.5% in Q2FY20). Company reported PAT of INR 7,718 mn, a decline of 30.3% YoY (up 29.8% QoQ). Net Profit Margin contracted 728bps YoY (+228 bps QoQ). R&D expenses were 8.9% of revenue (INR 4.4 bn) in Q2FY21 as against 7.6% (INR 4.5 bn) in Q2FY20. Capex for the quarter was INR 2.5 bn.


Outlook


We continue to apply a P/E multiple of 27.5x on FY22E EPS of INR 197/share and maintain our target price of INR 5,418/ share, an upside potential of 10% over CMP. Accordingly, we reiterate an “ACCUMULATE” rating on the shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 4, 2020 08:53 pm

tags #Accumulate #Dr Reddys Laboratories #KR Choksey #Recommendations

