you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
May 22, 2018 06:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate Dr. Lal PathLabs; target of Rs 1009: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on Dr. Lal PathLabs with a target price of Rs 1009 in its research report dated May 14, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Dr. Lal PathLabs


Bundle offer, lower base drive growth; product mix, lower costs drive Margin: DLPL's revenue, EBITDA and PAT grew 21%, 28% and 30% YoY in Q4FY18 and beat estimates in margin and earnings. Revenue growth was aided by a) lower base (YoY) due to demonetisation and b) product mix that drove higher contribution of bundle-test package. Its margin improved due to rationalisation on the number of clinical labs and re-routing many tests (at regional labs) to central lab in Delhi. Patient volumes increased by 21% QoQ and 15% YoY, driven by aggressive contribution from bundle-offer package. DLPL's overall realisations however remained flat as moderate growth in high-end tests compensates the lower realisations of bundle-test business.


Outlook


DLPL remain confident of its brand power, service quality and KRL to drive volume growth and profitability in FY18-20E. We maintain "Accumulate" and retain TP at Rs1009.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Buy #Dr Lal PathLabs #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

