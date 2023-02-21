English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Accumulate City Union Bank; target of Rs 159: Geojit

    Geojit recommended accumulate rating on City Union Bank with a target price of Rs 159 in its research report dated February 20, 2023.

    Broker Research
    February 21, 2023 / 03:06 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Geojit's research report on City Union Bank

    City Union Bank Ltd. (CUB), the oldest private sector bank in India, is a mid-sized commercial bank headquartered in Tamil Nadu, with a network of 752 branches spread across the country and a loan book size of Rs.43,009cr . Business growth was subdued compared to industrial growth, with advances and deposits growing flat sequentially. The bank has been focusing on low yield gold loan disbursement and as a result, the portfolio grew by 31% YoY, constituting 25% of the total loan book. Yield on advances declined 23bps sequentially to 9.16% and as a result, NIM contracted 21bps sequentially to 3.88%. Due to the impact of NPA divergence, net profit declined 21% QoQ. Asset quality took a hit due to higher slippages. GNPA/NNPA stands at 4.62%/2.61%, against 4.36%/2.61% during Q2FY23.

    Outlook

    We recommend Accumulate rating on the stock based on 1.35x Adj BVPS of FY25E with a target price of Rs. 159 . .

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    City Union Bank - 21 -02 - 2023 - geo

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Broker Research
    Tags: #Accumulate #City Union Bank #Geojit #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 21, 2023 03:06 pm