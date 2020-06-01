App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 03:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 960: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 960 in its research report dated May 29, 2020.

Broker Research @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Dolat Capital's research report on CEAT


CEAT reported a strong operating performance in Q4FY20, despite challenging conditions. EBITDA grew 23% YoY to Rs 2bn. Operating margin benefited from lower RM prices, operational efficiency, and 40bps in positive impact due to finished goods inventory absorption. EBITDA margin, adjusted for one-offs, expanded 190bps QoQ to 12.3% (versus our estimate of Rs.10.3bn). Consolidated revenue de-grew 10.6% YoY to Rs.15.7bn (versus our estimate of Rs.16.1bn).



Outlook


AT CMP, stock is trading at 17/12x for FY21/22E EPS vs historical mean of 16x. We recommend to Accumulate with TP of Rs 960 (based on 14x FY22E Consolidated EPS).





For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

Read More
First Published on Jun 1, 2020 03:13 pm

tags #Buy #Ceat #Dolat Capital #Recommendations

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

PM SVANidhi scheme | Street vendors can now avail loan of up to Rs 10,000 to revive business

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Mobility startups bet on long-term subscriptions to thrive in post-COVID-19 world

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

Prohibitory orders extended in Thane city until June 30

most popular

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

Modi 2.0: 10 policies that affected your savings and investments

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

India’s Most Valuable Brands 2020: Reliance Industries' grows by 25%, ranks third among top 10 most valued brands

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Government launches facility for instant PAN allotment via Aadhaar: Here's all you need to know

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.