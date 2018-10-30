App
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 04:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Accumulate CEAT; target of Rs 1255: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended accumulate rating on CEAT with a target price of Rs 1255 in its research report dated October 28, 2018.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on CEAT


CEAT's Q2FY19 reported consolidated operating margin at 9.1%, down 240bps YoY / 120bps QoQ, was below our expectations of 9.9%. While the rise in RM costs for Q2FY19 (crude derivatives up ~15% YoY, carbon black higher 20% YoY, natural rubber down 2% YoY) was more or less offset through price hikes and mix improvement over the quarter with gross margins dipping a mere 10bps YoY (flat QoQ), other expenses as a % of sales surged 160bps YoY on account of higher production activities as well as increased ad spend during the quarter leading to the margin disappointment.


Outlook


With a target price of Rs1,255, based on 15x Mar'20E consolidated EPS. The stock currently trades at 14.6x/13.2x FY19/20E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Oct 30, 2018 04:12 pm

tags #Buy #Ceat #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations

