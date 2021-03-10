Swiggy's SUPER gets an upgrade with three new subscription plans for users

Delivery platform Swiggy has announced a revamp on its subscription service Swiggy SUPER. It will now offer subscribers three different plans with progressively greater benefits including an attractive Buy One Get One offer from participating restaurants.

Based on usage and preferences customers can opt for one of the following plans:

The BINGE plan- This gives customers ‘unlimited’ free deliveries and unlimited Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers on dishes from partner restaurants at a price of Rs 329/month.

According to a statement by Swiggy, this plan is suitable for regular Swiggy users who order from a wider variety of restaurants spread across the city.

The BITE plan- This gives 10 free deliveries per month along with unlimited BOGO offers from select partner restaurants. It is most suited for those who place orders with Swiggy fairly often.

The BIT plan- This gives customers five free deliveries per month. It is targeted for those who are new to service and are looking at a value offering.

For existing users of Swiggy SUPER, they will be upgraded, free of cost, to the BINGE plan for the remaining period of their active subscription.

"With millions of users across the country, we understand the various types of consumers ordering with us, some do so occasionally, some every day and others in larger quantities," said Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer of Swiggy said, adding that this is why the delivery service benefits like free delivery, access to a greater variety of restaurants including those far away and extra delights delivered to their doorstep.

Currently, Swiggy's SUPER service is being used in over 80 major cities, making it the largest subscription program for food delivery in the country.

This is the latest in Swiggy’s attempt to making its service hassle-free and affordable for its users.