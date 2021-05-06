Swiggy to prioritize Ginie deliveries following second wave of COVID-19

Online food delivery firm Swiggy has announced that it will prioritize the deliveries of its pick up and drop service Genie over food deliveries from restaurants in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

The company witnessed a 350% increase in the delivery of OTC medicines through Swiggy Genie in the last 15 days compared to the same period last month. Almost half a million home cooked meals and tiffins have been ferried to friends and family in the same period.

Going forward, all Genie orders will have dedicated customer care support. The prioritization of Swiggy Genie orders will be of immense help for those recovering at home or taking care of someone with medical necessities, grocery needs or home cooked meals.

"We are overwhelmed with messages from consumers expressing how Swiggy Genie has been a lifeline in these tough times. With several cities under lockdown, and family or friends to take care of, Swiggy Genie has delivered necessities like home-cooked meals, OTC medicines, test reports and grocery to the doorsteps of Indians. Considering the criticality of the service, we are now prioritizing Genie deliveries," said Vivek Sunder, Chief Operating Officer at Swiggy.

Swiggy Genie is present in 65 cities across the country.

Earlier this week Swiggy also announced a four-day workweek during May in keeping the mental and physical health of its employees in mind.

The company recently raised $800 million in a new round of funding that will value it at $5 billion.