Senior executives including Abhishek Arun, Renu Satti resign from Paytm

At least three senior executives of mobile payments firm Paytm have resigned from their positions soon after the company got listed on the stock exchange in India in one of the largest initial public offerings ever, according to sources privy to the development.

Abhishek Arun, who was the chief operating officer of Paytm Payments Bank and had joined Paytm in 2016 as a vice president is learnt to have exited the company.

Others who have put in their papers include old-timer Renu Satti, the chief operating officer who was handling the offline payments division.

Satti has been with Paytm since 2006 when she joined the company to head the human resource department of One97 Communications, which had 70 employees at that time.

She was given multiple roles during her stint at the company including that of the chief executive officer of the then newly launched Paytm Payments Bank.

While Arun disclosed on Linkedin that his tenure at Paytm ended in November, it wasn't immediately clear if Satti's resignation was accepted by Paytm.

The news of these resignations was first reported by Mint which also named Abhishek Gupta, the senior vice president, and chief operating officer of the lending vertical, among people to have exited the company.

According to his Linkedin profile, Gupta had joined Paytm in 2020. Moneycontrol couldn't independently verify Gupta's exit.

Even before the IPO, the company had seen a slew of high-profile exits including that of Amit Nayyar who was brought in to spearhead the company's financial services ambitions.

Nayyar who joined Paytm in August 2019 led its foray into financial services verticals across lending, insurance, and wealth management. He was also responsible for strategy and leadership hiring.

Other people to have exited the company in the last few months include names like Rohit Thakur, the chief human resource officer. Amit Veer, chief business officer and senior vice president of user growth, and Jaskaran Singh Kapany, the head of marketing of Paytm.

Paytm did not immediately respond to queries.