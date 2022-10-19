English
    SaaS startup Drivetrain AI raises $15 million in new funding round

    Funds will be used for product development and strengthening go-to-market team, the financial planning and monitoring platform for business growth said

    Moneycontrol News
    October 19, 2022 / 12:31 PM IST

    Drivetrain AI, a financial planning and monitoring platform for business growth, has raised $15 million in a fresh funding round from Elevation Capital, Jungle Ventures and Venture Highway, the startup said on October 19.

    More than 25 angel investors, including Notion co-founder Akshay Kothari  ex-Google Amit Singhal and Fareye CEO and co-founder Kushal Nahata, also participated in fund-raising.

    The fresh capital would be used for product development and strengthening go-to-market team, the company said.

    Founded in 2021, by former Elevation Capital partner Alok Goel, along with Tarkeshwar Thakur and Saurav Bhagat, the platform helps businesses in decision-making, enabling finance teams to build integrated plans, budgets and forecasts, track their progress against targets, and identify bottlenecks to growth.

    The platform integrates with over 200 common business tools such as Salesforce, Netsuite, Quickbooks, Workday, and Looker.

    “Drivetrain is like Google Maps for business growth. It helps build plans, informs you whether you’re on track, and simplifies course correction," Goel, who is also the CEO, said.

    Many leaders manage business plans and multimillion-dollar budgets on spreadsheets that are cumbersome and error-prone. Gauging business health in real-time and applying course corrections is impossible on spreadsheets, he said. Drivetrain helps make better, confident decisions in days, not months—a key strategic advantage, he claimed.

    “We’ve designed Drivetrain to be flexible from the ground up. Behind the scenes, the system creates a program for the business that captures all nuances," Tarkeshwar Thakur, co-founder & CTO, Drivetrain, said.
    first published: Oct 19, 2022 12:31 pm
